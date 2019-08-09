SHELTON (WFSB) - A serious crash has closed a section of Rt. 8 in Shelton Friday night.
According to Connecticut State Police, troopers from Bethany were dispatched to the crash in the area of exit 12 on the southbound lanes around 6:20 pm.
Police have closed the southbound lanes between exits 12 and 13.
Fire department personnel and EMS workers along with members of the Department of Transportation also responded to the scene.
Motorists should expect delays if traveling in or around the area and are encouraged to use alternate routes as the roadway is currently closed.
