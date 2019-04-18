A crash on Route 175 caused delays in Newington on Thursday morning. Here's video from an iWitness.

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A serious multi-vehicle crash is causing delays on a road in Newington.

According to Newington police, the crash happened on Route 175 near the Berlin Turnpike.

The fire department was said to be en route for extrication.

There's no word on the extent of injuries or a cause.

Police advised drivers to avoid the area.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.