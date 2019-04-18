NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A serious multi-vehicle crash is causing delays on a road in Newington.
According to Newington police, the crash happened on Route 175 near the Berlin Turnpike.
The fire department was said to be en route for extrication.
There's no word on the extent of injuries or a cause.
Police advised drivers to avoid the area.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.