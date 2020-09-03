THOMPSON, CT (WFSB) -- Part of I-395 is closed in Thompson following a serious crash involving a tractor trailer.
It happened around 1 p.m., according to the Dept. of Transportation, near exit 53.
A tractor trailer and another vehicle are involved in the crash.
I-395 north between exit 53 and the Massachusetts line is closed.
CT State Police said serious injuries have been reported.
Delays are expected in the area.
Follow traffic updates here.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
