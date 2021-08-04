SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A crash near the Southington-Cheshire line has snarled traffic along I-691.
It happened just before 5:30 Wednesday evening on the eastbound side by Exit 4.
State Police said a tractor trailer and a vehicle, and one of the vehicles was driving the wrong way.
Serious injuries were reported in the crash.
I-691 East is closed while State Police investigate. It is unclear when that section of I-691 is expected to reopen.
Drivers traveling in the area can expect delays.
