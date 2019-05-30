ASHFORD, CT (WFSB)- Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious crash in Ashford.
The crash was reported at the intersection of Mansfield Road and Ashford Center Road.
Lifestar Medical Helicopter was called to the scene, but was unable to fly due to inclement weather.
Two ambulances were called to the scene.
There was no word on the extent of the injuries.
