MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A serious crash was reported on a road near a school in Meriden.
According to police, a 17-year-old rear seat passenger was thrown from a vehicle that crashed into a poll on North Wall Street Monday morning.
The teen, who was only identified by his age, was said to be in critical condition.
Police said two other adults in the car sustained minor injuries.
The scene is not far from the Nathan Hale Elementary School.
The Meriden Police Department's accident reconstruction team responded to the scene.
The Life Star emergency helicopter also said it responded.
