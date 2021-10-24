SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding a crash Saturday night.
Investigators say it happened at the corner of East Street North and Thrall Avenue.
Serious injuries were reported in the collision.
The roadway was shut down for several hours and reopened around 3:30 Sunday morning.
Further details surrounding the crash weren't immediately available.
