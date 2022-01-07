BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A street in Bristol was closed early Friday morning while police investigated a serious crash.
They said it happened on Middle Street just after 4:30 a.m.
Middle Street was closed between Lake Avenue and Battisto Road.
"Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route," police warned drivers.
No other details about the crash were released.
