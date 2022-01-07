Bristol police spoke about Winter Storm Alfie road conditions and a serious crash that happened in the city earlier in the morning.

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A street in Bristol was closed early Friday morning while police investigated a serious crash.

They said it happened on Middle Street just after 4:30 a.m.

Middle Street was closed between Lake Avenue and Battisto Road.

"Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route," police warned drivers.

No other details about the crash were released.

