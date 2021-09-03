MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A serious multi-car crash shut down part of I-91 south in Meriden on Friday afternoon.
The crash, and a fuel spill, was reported just before 2 p.m. on Friday, and closed the highway between exits 18 and 17.
CT State Police said serious injuries have been reported.
Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.
Many were getting off I-91 south by way of the grassy median to go onto I-91 north. This is not only illegal, but also difficult due to the soggy ground.
The back-up is extending all the way to Hartford. Delays on Route 9 and the Merritt are also stemming from this shutdown.
Follow traffic updates in your area, here.
Stay with CH 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.