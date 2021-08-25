VOLUNTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A crash has closed part of Route 49 in Voluntown.
State authorities said it occurred just after 10 Tuesday night near the town hall.
Serious injuries were reported in the single car crash.
Route 49 is closed at the corner of Brown Road until further notice.
