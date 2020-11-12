WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A serious crash in Wethersfield is connected to an incident that happened in Hartford Thursday morning.
Police were called to Prospect Street by Collier Street late Thursday morning for the report of a car versus pole with a possible rollover.
When officers arrived, they found a car had slammed into a utility pole, causing it to break and wires to come down.
Police said the road is expected to be closed for a while.
Connecticut State Police responded to the scene as well, and said this crash was is connected to an incident that happened prior in Hartford.
There is no word on the extent of any injuries, but police said there were at least three people in the car involved.
