STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash early Saturday morning caused headaches for drivers on I-95.
It happened just after 3 a.m. on the northbound side near Exit 6.
State Police say a car and two tractor trailers were involved in the collision.
Serious injuries were reported in the crash.
I-95 North was shut down between Exits 5 and 6 while State Police investigated, but reopened around 9:45 a.m.
Further details surrounding the collision weren't immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.