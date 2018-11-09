BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - What firefighters described as a serious crash is under investigation in Burlington.
The Burlington Fire Department reported that a crash involving one vehicle happened on Johnnycake Mountain Road around 7 a.m. on Friday.
Drivers were warned to avoid the area between Route 4 and Cider Mill.
Johnnycake Mountain Road was closed for a brief period of time.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
The cause remains under investigation.
