HADDAM (WFSB) - State Police and other emergency responders on are scene of a serious crash in Haddam Tuesday night.
Police said the crash is in the area of Beaver Meadow Road and RT. 9.
Injuries have been reported, but police said the extent of them is unknown at this time.
Drivers are urged to seek alternative travel routes.
Police said the Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad has been requested to assist.
