WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A serious crash in Wethersfield is under investigation.
According to police, they responded to Prospect Street by Collier Street late Thursday morning for the report of a car versus pole with a possible rollover.
When officers arrived, they found a car had slammed into a utility pole, causing it to break and wires to come down.
Police said the road is expected to be closed for a while.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
