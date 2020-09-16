WETHERSFIELD (WFSB) - Police are investigating a serious crash Wednesday night.
According to police, the crash occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. on the Silas Deane Highway in the area of 1310.
Police said there are serious injuries in the crash and the road is closed at Town Line road.
Police said the road will be closed while the crash is investigated.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
