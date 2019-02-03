NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – A serious fire destroyed a multi-family home in Norwich Sunday morning, officials said.
Nobody was injured in the fire. All eight occupants got out safely.
Norwich Fire Department Battalion Chief Greg Despathy said the fire was under control at 10:42 a.m.
The Red Cross is currently assisting the occupants, as the home has been deemed uninhabitable.
No other houses in the area were harmed.
Officials are investigating a cause for the fire.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
