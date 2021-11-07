SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A child was rushed to the hospital after being found in a pool in Suffield.
Police opened up their investigation on South Grand Street just after 11 Sunday morning.
First responders had pulled the child from the pool and immediately performed life saving measures on them.
The extent of the child's injuries are not yet known.
They are receiving treatment at Connecticut Children's Medical Center.
Additional details regarding the incident may be released at a later time.
