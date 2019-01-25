BERLIN, CT (WFSB) -- Heavy delays are being reported on Route 9 north in Berlin after a car went off the highway and into a nearby body of water.
The crash happened near 24, but delays of nearly 5 miles were being reported as of just before 5 p.m.
State police said serious injuries were reported, however it is unclear how many people were involved in the crash.
A Department of Transportation worker was also hit by a car while working on the scene of the crash.
The worker suffered non-life-threatening injures, according to DOT spokesman Kevin Nursick.
Drivers should expect delays in the area, as lane closures and a complete highway shutdown are expected.
