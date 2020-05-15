Tolland Crash
TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) – I-84 eastbound in Tolland was closed due to a serious crash on Thursday 

The highway was closed between exits 68 and 69 due to a crash involving an overturned car.

State police said serious injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries in unknown at this time. 

LifeStar responded to the scene. 

