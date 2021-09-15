GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) - I-395 in Griswold is back open following a serious crash.
State Police say it happened around 2:40 Wednesday afternoon on the southbound side by Exit 22.
A vehicle and tractor trailer were involved in the collision.
Serious injuries were reported in the crash. Investigators requested an ambulance be brought to the scene.
I-395 South was closed for most of the afternoon, but reopened around 8 p.m.
