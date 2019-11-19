HEBRON, CT (WFSB) - Serious injuries were reported in a crash in Hebron late Monday night.
According to state police, Eric Charles Saunders, 23, of Hebron, was behind the wheel of a Ford F350 when he veered off the road and struck a tree.
Troopers said it happened on Wall Street just north of Loveland Road around 11:35 p.m.
The crash resulted in heavy damage.
Saunders was brought to Hartford Hospital for suspected serious injuries.
State police are seeking witnesses for their investigation.
Anyone who saw anything related to the crash is asked to contact troopers at 860-465-5400, extension 4070.
