KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) - Route 148 in Killingly was closed Tuesday night because of a motorcycle crash.
According to state police, the crash was first reported just before 7:50 p.m.
They said the Life Star emergency helicopter was called but canceled.
Hospital officials said one person was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with serious injuries.
A cause has not yet been determined.
