WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Troopers said serious injuries were reported in a motorcycle crash on Route 32 in Willington on Saturday evening.
State Police said the crash took place at the intersection of Route 32 and Route 84 just before 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Troopers said the road is closed and will remain closed for several hours.
State Police are urging drivers to seek an alternate route.
This story is developing. Stay wit Channel 3 for updates.
