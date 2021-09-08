OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) – Serious injuries were reported in a crash that happened Tuesday afternoon on I-95 in Old Saybrook.
The crash was reported just after 5:30 p.m. on the northbound side.
The highway was shut down between exits 66 and 67, but later reopened.
The crash also forced officials to close the left lane on the southbound side of I-95. The lane was back open later that evening.
A preliminary investigation shows that a car had crashed into another car in front of it that had slowed due to congestion.
Follow traffic updates in your area here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.