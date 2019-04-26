WATERBURY (WFSB) - Police are currently investigating a serious one car accident on Sylvan Avenue.
According to police, at least one person has been injured and has been transported to an area hospital.
Police said there is no update on the status of the injured person. The DB, Forensics and accident reconstruction teams are responding to assist in the investigation.
Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it becomes available.
