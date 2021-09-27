WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - State Police are investigating a serious crash in Waterbury.
It happened on the Exit 35 off ramp to Route 8 North around 8:35 Monday evening.
State Police say a total of two vehicles were involved in the collision. Initially, investigators said that an ambulance was one of the involved vehicles.
At least one person was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries.
The Route 8 off ramp is closed at this time and it is unclear when it is expected to reopen.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.