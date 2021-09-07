WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews responded to a serious crash on I-91 southbound in Windsor Locks.
CT State Police said a car crashed into a tree just before noon in the area of exit 42.
Serious injuries were reported.
The crash remains under investigation.
The I-91 southbound exit 44 off-ramp is closed at this time.
