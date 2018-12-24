GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A serious crash involving a wrong way driver has closed lanes on Route 2 east in the Glastonbury area.
The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Monday near exit 9.
State police said a car was traveling the wrong way, heading westbound in the eastbound lanes, when it collided with a tractor trailer.
The two left lanes are closed at this time.
Police said a serious injury is being reported.
