WILLINGTON (WFSB) - A serious motorcycle accident has closed a section of Rt. 32 in Willington Friday night.
According to emergency officials, the accident occurred in the area of River Road and Old River Road.
Officials said there are serious injuries but could not elaborate.
Police said Rt. 32 is closed at exit 70 from Interstate 84 and the intersection of Rt. 32 and Rt. 74. Route 32 is also closed at the Stafford town line.
