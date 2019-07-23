HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A serious car and motorcycle crash prompted Hartford Police to close an intersection to drivers on Tuesday evening.
Hartford Police Lieutenant Paul Cicero said the intersection of Hamilton Street and Hillside Ave is closed after a car and motorcycle collided.
Lt. Cicero said the motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries.
The intersection is expected to remain closed, said Lt. Cicero.
