MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A motorcycle crash resulting in serious injuries has closed the right lane of I-91 Southbound in Meriden, said State Police.
According to police, the right lane is closed near Exit 18 and the I-691 Westbound ramp to I-91 Southbound.
Police are urging travelers to use alternate routes.
