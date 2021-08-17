Traffic Alert generic
BROOKLYN, CT (WFSB) – A serious motorcycle crash has shut down part of Route 6 in the town of Brooklyn.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Connecticut State Police said Route 6 at Main Street is closed.

The crash involves a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

