BROOKLYN, CT (WFSB) – A serious motorcycle crash has shut down part of Route 6 in the town of Brooklyn.
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Connecticut State Police said Route 6 at Main Street is closed.
#CTTraffic RT 6 at South Main Street in Brooklyn, CT, is closed due to a serious injury motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Please use alternate routes.— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 17, 2021
The crash involves a motorcycle and another vehicle.
Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
