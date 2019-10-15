NORTH BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – A serious crash has closed Foxon Road (Route 80) in North Branford Tuesday afternoon.
The road is closed between Merrick Drive and Sunset Road West and is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.
The crash involved a car and a motorcycle.
Police said Jermome Harrison School is fully accessible while the road is closed.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
There is no word on any injuries sustained in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.