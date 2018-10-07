OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Old Saybrook Police are investigating a serious crash involving a car and a motorcycle.
The crash happened near the on-ramp of Route 9 at Route 154 around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Route 154 is closed in both directions between Essex Road and Christy Heights Road.
Police have not released information about injuries or how many people were involved.
