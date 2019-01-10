SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A rollover crash in Suffield is under investigation Thursday night.
Police said they were called to Copper Hill Road in West Suffield just before 7 p.m.
According to police, a car had rolled over off the roadway and no other cars were involved.
Two occupants, a male and a female, were brought to local hospitals.
Their conditions and identities have not been released.
Copper Hill Road is closed between Griffin Road and Stratton Farms Road while police investigate the crash.
The road will be closed for the next several hours.
