WINSTED, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews responded to a single car rollover crash on Monday night.
The crash was reported on Route 263 on the Goshen/Winsted town line.
Litchfield County dispatch said a person was trapped inside a car at the time of the crash.
Officials said three people in their early 20s were in the vehicle.
A male occupant was transported by the Life Star emergency helicopter to Hartford Hospital and a female was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.
A third person, a male, was not transported from the scene.
Officials could not comment on the extent of the injuries.
The road was closed for the investigation.
