HADDAM, CT (WFSB) – Two people were seriously injured after a single-car crash in Haddam Tuesday evening.
The crash was reported on Route 151 at the intersection of Route 196.
According to state police, a male and a female were brought to Hartford Hospital. One was transported via LifeStar medical helicopter.
State police are investigating the cause of the crash.
No other details were released.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
