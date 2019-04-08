MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Two men are in critical condition following a double shooting near the Westfield Meriden mall.
The shooting happened in the area of Grove Street on Monday, just before 5 p.m.
One of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries and is undergoing surgery. The second victim was treated and released from the hospital.
According to police, when officers arrived on scene, a vehicle fled.
That vehicle was determined to be the victim's.
Police stopped the car on Kensington Avenue, where police found the two victims in the car.
The victims were brought to Midstate Medical then transported to Hartford Hospital.
A person in the car has been detained by police for questioning.
"We have one witness who is working with us. I believe that's the driver of the vehicle," said Lt. John Mennone, Meriden Police Department.
The names of the people involved are not being released at this time.
Police determined this was not a random shooting, and the victims and suspects are known to each other.
The shooting may have been the result of a drug deal, according to police.
"He was running and there were two guys behind him. They shot him three times and he collapsed," said Sergio Ulloa.
Ullo witnessed the shooting unfold from start to finish. His first instinct was to get his 5-year-old son who was outside playing.
According to police, witness information led them to Washington Street, where it is believed that suspects may have fled to.
"We do not know how they're involved. All we know is that witnesses told us they were with the individuals who are involved," Mennone said.
The residence was secured by officers and individuals are being questioned.
Police aren't calling them suspects and no arrests have been made, but because police spent hours canvassing homes, they do say neighbors are safe.
According to police, this was an isolated incident.
"We fell the area is safe currently at this time," Mennone said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Meriden police.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information is released.
