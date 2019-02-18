EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – One person was seriously injured in a crash that closed Route 15 southbound in East Hartford Monday afternoon.
According to the Department of Transportation, the highway was closed between exits 90 and 86 for several hours.
The highway has since reopened.
According to state police, four cars were involved in the crash.
One of the drivers of the car suffered serious injuries.
Eight people were brought to the hospital for injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
