BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Emergency 911 services in Bloomfield are being impacted by a severed line.
According to police, a garbage truck severed a fiber optics line on Tuesday morning, causing an outage.
The line directly supplies 911 emergency telecommunication services to the Bloomfield Police Department.
As of 9 a.m., all 911 calls were being directed to the Windsor Police Department.
To reach Bloomfield dispatchers, people were urged to call 860-242-5501 extension 0.
They warned that services could be dispatched slower due to the outage.
There is no estimated time to when 911 service will be restored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.