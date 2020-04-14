MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- McDonalds employees at two Connecticut rest stops say they’re worried after two co-workers came down with the coronavirus.
Workers and a local union claim they’re fearful of their health and safety.
Meanwhile, the company that operates the state’s service plazas says to say they haven’t been cleaning is just not true.
On Tuesday, workers at two service areas in Milford and Darien held a protest, calling for paid sick days and better protection.
“A worker got sick, the whole shift was sent home and the new workers replaced them from another rest stop, without proper protocol on how to do the clean-up and how to protect those workers,” said Alberto Bernardez, of the local Service Employees International Union, which helped organize the protest.
One worker said there were times she’s worked with no protection, not even a mask.
She and other workers say it’s a concern, being face-to-face with customers all day.
“It comes to a point where they have to balance. Do I go to work and risk my life or what do I do to feed my family,” Smith Thomas, of SEIU, said.
A spokesperson for Project Service LLC, which operates the state’s 23 service plazas, said for weeks it has undergone enhanced cleaning, including a spraying and sanitizing of common areas and food service operations, aligned with the Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
In a statement it said “Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Project Service LLC has been focused on providing a safe, secure travel experience....We employ full time union custodial associates at the I-95 sites who are working around the clock disinfecting the high touch areas, as well as the common areas that service our guests.”
