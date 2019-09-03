ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Some businesses in Connecticut who use Cox Communications experienced phone outages on Tuesday.
The outage was reported on Tuesday afternoon.
A company spokesperson said the outage was impacting business customers in certain areas throughout Connecticut.
Enfield Pizza and SmartStart Pediatrics in Glastonbury both posted on their Facebook pages saying their phone lines were being impacted.
Later in the afternoon, Cox Communications said it appeared service was starting to be restored to businesses that were affected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.