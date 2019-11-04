NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Crews were called to a water main break in Newington on Monday morning.
MDC reported the break on Eagle Drive.
The water main was shut down, which impacted 15 homes on Eagle Drive to Groveland Terrace.
As of 2:30 p.m., MDC said all service was restored to the home.
