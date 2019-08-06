BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Emergency 911 services in Bloomfield have resumed after being out most of the day due to a severed line.
According to police, a garbage truck severed a fiber optics line on Tuesday morning, causing an outage.
The line was clipped at the intersection of Park Avenue and Bestor Lane. The roads are closed in the area.
The line directly supplies 911 emergency telecommunication services to the Bloomfield Police Department.
The calls were being directed to Windsor for most of the day, but service was restored and fully functional just before 3:30 p.m.
