WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) - "E" is always for Big E in West Springfield, MA.
Sesame Street Live! is coming to the Big E on Sept. 22 at 4 p.m.
Organizers said children can sing and dance with Elmo, watch Abby's magical moments and shake things up with Cookie Monster.
Tickets go on sale on Thursday at 10 a.m.
More information can be found on the Big E's website here.
