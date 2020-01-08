Set to face a judge: Fotis Dulos to be arraigned on murder charges

STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - The estranged husband of a missing New Canaan woman is scheduled to face a judge on Wednesday.
Fotis Dulos was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder, felony murder and kidnapping.
State police said he conspired with his then-girlfriend and a friend to brutally attack and kill Jennifer Farber Dulos at her home in New Canaan.
Jennifer Dulos was reported missing on May 24, 2019.
In the months since then, investigators said they worked to piece together what they believe happened.
While Jennifer Dulos remains missing, state police feel they have enough evidence for a murder case against Fotis Dulos.
Drone 3 video captured the moment he was taken into custody at his home in Farmington on Tuesday morning.
He was driven away from Jefferson Crossing to the state police barracks in Bridgeport to be processed on the new charges.
Investigators believe he ultimately killed Jennifer Dulos and tried to cover it up by disposing evidence in Hartford, thoroughly cleaning her New Canaan home, tying her up and driving her away from the house.
The latest warrant sheds new light on what investigators think happened and what they found.
Read Fotis Dulos' full arrest warrant here.
That included surveillance video of a person riding a distinct bicycle, similar to one Fotis Dulos had, from Waveny Park to Jennifer Dulos' home the day she disappeared.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding New Canaan mom's disappearance
Fotis Dulos' attorney, Norm Pattis, has long maintained that his client is innocent. He said they're ready for the fight ahead.
“If you think you have a theory of the case, pick one but don’t give a jury a multiple choice test and say we don’t care which boxes you check," Pattis said. "It doesn’t matter, as long as you check one. We are approaching impatience and disgusted-ness at this point.”
Fotis Dulos is due in court in Stamford.
He's being held on a $6 million bond at a facility in Suffield.
