HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A landmark settlement has been made against another company accused of playing a pivotal role in the opioid crisis.
On Thursday, Attorney General William Tong announced that McKinsey & Company will pay more than $570 million.
The consulting firm is accused of advising Purdue Pharma on how to maximize profits from oxycontin.
“Every year, but more importantly it costs us 1,000 lost souls,” Tong said.
Connecticut will receive more than $7 million from the settlement.
The money will be put back into the state's fight against addiction.
