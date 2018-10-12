HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It may only be October, but setup is underway for the annual Holiday Light Fantasia in Hartford.
Volunteers have started updating the light displays and replacing thousands of bulbs at Goodwin Park on Maple Avenue.
The displays have been in storage since last winter.
Community Outreach from the University of Connecticut helped with the setup last year and is assisting again this year.
Holiday Light Fantasia opens on Nov. 22 and runs through Jan. 1.
Proceeds benefit the Channel 3 Kids Camp.
For more information about the event, check out its website here.
