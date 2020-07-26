SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - Seven people are without a place to call home after a fire broke out at a residence in Shelton Saturday evening.
According to Shelton Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson, crews responded to 196 Ripton Road around 5:00 to find light smoke emitting from the front door of a split level home.
Once inside, crews located a fire in a bedroom on the lower level of the residence and were able to put it out in a short amount of time.
An additional fire was located in the crawl space beneath the floor as crews were conducting overhaul operations.
Deputy Chief Wilson says that firefighters were continually being rotated out due to the high heat so no crew member would be over exerted.
No injuries were reported.
A total of seven people were displaced as a result of the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the office of the Shelton Fire Marshal.
